Celebrated Hollywood Actor, Bo Hopkins, Passes Away at 80

Hopkins got his start as Crazy Lee in the western 'The Wild Bunch.'

Celebrated Hollywood actor, Bo Hopkins, who had appeared in The Wild Bunch (1969), The Getaway (1972) and American Graffiti (1973), passed away at 80. His death was confirmed on the actor's official website, Variety reported.

The website read, "It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you,"

Hopkins got his start as Crazy Lee in the western The Wild Bunch. He was a celebrated actor in both film and television. He appeared in over 100 films and shows. He was also seen in, The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing (1973), Posse (1975), and Midnight Express (1978).

