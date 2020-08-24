CBI Visits Resort Where Sushant Spent 2 Months, Questions Staff

Meanwhile, a team of forensic doctors had gathered at the IAF DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai's Santa Cruz. Agency sources told IANS that the team discussed Saturday's findings from the Bandra apartment and the doctors of Cooper Hospital where Sushant's post-mortem was conducted on 15 July.

Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and helper Dipesh Sawant have also been questioned by the CBI.

On 19 August, the Supreme Court had rejected Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty's petition of transferring the case from Bihar to Mumbai, handing over the investigation into Sushant's death to the CBI.

On 28 July, an FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Rhea and her family have also been accused of siphoning off funds from Sushant's account.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing a money laundering angle into the death since 31 July.

