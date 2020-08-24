CBI Visits Resort Where Sushant Spent 2 Months, Questions Staff
The CBI is now probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
On Sunday, 23 August, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team visited a resort where Sushant Singh Rajput had spent two months, as per a report by IANS. The CBI team questioned the staff of Waterstone Resort for more than two hours. They wanted to determine how Sushant was behaving during his stay there.
This interrogation comes a day after the CBI, probing the actor's death, recreated the crime scene at Sushant's Bandra apartment.
Meanwhile, a team of forensic doctors had gathered at the IAF DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai's Santa Cruz. Agency sources told IANS that the team discussed Saturday's findings from the Bandra apartment and the doctors of Cooper Hospital where Sushant's post-mortem was conducted on 15 July.
Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and helper Dipesh Sawant have also been questioned by the CBI.
On 19 August, the Supreme Court had rejected Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty's petition of transferring the case from Bihar to Mumbai, handing over the investigation into Sushant's death to the CBI.
On 28 July, an FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections including abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Rhea and her family have also been accused of siphoning off funds from Sushant's account.
The Enforcement Directorate is probing a money laundering angle into the death since 31 July.
(With inputs from IANS)
