FIR Filed Against Actor Shahbaz Khan for Alleged Molestation
A case of molestation of a teenage girl has been filed against TV and film actor Shahbaz Khan, in the Oshiwara police station. An FIR has been filed against him under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case’s investigation is currently underway and the actor has not been taken into custody.
ANI tweeted about the matter, “Case of molestation filed against actor Shahbaz Khan at Oshiwara Police Station. FIR registered under IPC sec 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) & 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman). Investigation on.”
Named Haider Khan at birth, Shahbaz Khan belongs from Indore and is popular for playing villainous roles in many television serials, including Maharana Pratap, Sword of Tipu Sultan and Chandrakanta. He has also been a part of films like Agent Vinod, Veer and Mangal Pandey.
