FIR Filed Against Actor Shahbaz Khan for Alleged Molestation

A case of molestation of a teenage girl has been filed against TV and film actor Shahbaz Khan, in the Oshiwara police station. An FIR has been filed against him under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case’s investigation is currently underway and the actor has not been taken into custody.

