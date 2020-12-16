Case Filed Against Saif Ali Khan in UP Court Over Raavan Remark

The plaintiff claimed the actor's remarks were a negative portrayal of "faith in Sanatan Dharma".

Actor Saif Ali Khan is in trouble over his comments on Raavan during an interview for <i>Adipurush</i>
A case has been filed against Saif Ali Khan in Jaunpur Uttar Pradesh, for his remarks in a recent interview for his upcoming film Adipurush. The petition was filed by Himanshu Srivastava, a civil court advocate, through advocate Upendra Vikram Singh under Section 156 (3). The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court has fixed the next hearing for 23 December.

According to IANS, the plaintiff claimed that Saif's interview is a negative portrayal of "faith" and "faith in Sanatan Dharma". He also alleged that his words had hurt the religious sentiments of witnesses Vinod Srivastava, Ajit Singh, Brijesh Nishad, Nilesh Nishad, Surya Prakash Singh and Vivek Tiwari.
On 6 December, Saif Ali Khan told Mumbai Mirror that Adipurush would portray Raavan as "humane". "It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose," he told the publication. Saif later retracted his statement after receiving backlash from many, including BJP leader Ram Kadam. In a statement, the actor said that his intention wasn't to hurt anyone, and that the film will present the epic without any 'distortions'.

Adipurush has been directed by Om Raut and stars Saif Ali Khan as Raavan and Prabhas in the role of Ram.

