Can't Wait to Share It: Priyanka Finishes Her Memoir 'Unfinished'

In the words of Priyanka, Unfinished is a book that will inspire women to dream big. It is a collection of short stories and personal experiences of the actor. Penguin Random House India announced the book a couple of years back. Talking about the book, the Quantico star had then shared, “The flavour of the book will be honest, funny, spirited, bold and rebellious, just like me. I have always been a private person. I have never spoken about my feelings during my journey, but I am ready to do so now.”

Priyanka had also taken to Instagram to post a picture that looked like the cover of her book. Along with the photo, she had shared how writing Unfinished gave her a sense of accomplishment. “I have always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait…because I wasn’t (and I’m still not) finished. I wanted to do more, live more, and achieve more, before putting pen to paper and exposing things I have always kept private to the world”.