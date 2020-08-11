Can't Wait to Share It: Priyanka Finishes Her Memoir 'Unfinished'
The actor took to Twitter to share the news.
Priyanka Chopra has finally finished writing her memoir, titled Unfinished. On Tuesday, 11 August, the actor took to Twitter to share her excitement. "Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished", she tweeted.
In the words of Priyanka, Unfinished is a book that will inspire women to dream big. It is a collection of short stories and personal experiences of the actor. Penguin Random House India announced the book a couple of years back. Talking about the book, the Quantico star had then shared, “The flavour of the book will be honest, funny, spirited, bold and rebellious, just like me. I have always been a private person. I have never spoken about my feelings during my journey, but I am ready to do so now.”
Priyanka had also taken to Instagram to post a picture that looked like the cover of her book. Along with the photo, she had shared how writing Unfinished gave her a sense of accomplishment. “I have always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait…because I wasn’t (and I’m still not) finished. I wanted to do more, live more, and achieve more, before putting pen to paper and exposing things I have always kept private to the world”.
