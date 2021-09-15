Here’s Why Britney Spears Deleted Her Instagram Account

Spears, who is involved in a long legal battle with father Jamie Spears, over her 13-year-old conservatorship, often posted cryptic messages on Instagram which left fans speculating over hidden meanings. After Spears gave her 24-minute-long testimony accusing her father of ‘conservatorship abuse’, she started posting about the situation more candidly on her social media.

In one Instagram post, she detailed how her ‘so-called support system’ hurt her deeply, referring to her father and sister. She also took to Instagram to inform that she won’t be performing again till her father has control of her estate. During a court testimony, Spears had said that the conservatorship prevents her from having more children or getting married.

Earlier in September, Jamie Spears, who was previously opposed to ending the conservatorship, filed a request to end it, citing “recent events”. A few says later, on 13 September, Britney Spears announced on Instagram that she was engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari and wrote, “I can’t f---ing believe it.”