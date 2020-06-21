It’s Father’s Day and actors across B’Town are sharing pictures with their fathers and writing about them what they learnt from them and a piece of advice they always remember.Anushka SharmaTaking to Insta, Anushka Sharma wrote about a conversation with her dad she had years back when she was in college.She wrote - “A conversation between my papa and me when he would drive me to pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore... Papa- “Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is. You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself” Me- “But how will I know what's the right thing to do in all situations in life” Papa- “For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always.”Alia BhattWishing her dad Mahesh Bhatt, Alia wrote, “My father, my friend.. my rock when I need to be held...my water when I need to flow.. my air when I want to fly.. how one person can be soo many people I’ve never understood.. but what I have understood is there’s no one like you! My special beautiful daddy... I feel so grateful to know you every day! Thank you for making me and being you! I love you ❤️”Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan also took to the social media platform to share a picture of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.Madhuri DixitSharing a photo with her dad and her husband, Madhuri Dixit she wrote about how she misses her dad.Madhuri wrote, “Today is just another day which makes me miss you, Dad! #HappyFathersDay to all super dads & my better half who's just so amazing with our kids. It fills my heart with joy to see Arin & Ryan share such a strong bond with Ram.”Siddharth MalhotraActor Siddharth Malhotra shared a picture from his childhood with his dad and wrote about how he misses his dad and extended a “big virtual hug” with the Insta post.Vidya BalanVidya Balan shared an endearing video of her dad from two years ago to wish him on this special day.Sonam Kapoor AhujaSonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a picture with her father Anil Kapoor, and her father-in-law.She wrote a heartfelt message, “A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Ama H. Vanniarachchy I’m blessed to be born to a father who has taught me the value of integrity, morals, progressive ideas and the importance of work ethic, I’m lucky enough to marry into a family where my father in law leads by example with his optimism, spirituality and doing everything he does with an unbeatable conscience. Both of them have given me unconditional love and support. And they’ve both started with nothing and reached stars and have done everything to give their children whatever they need so they don’t have to face the same trials they faced. But our most important inheritance is the values that they have passed down. Happy Father’s Day to the superheroes in my life... I am because of you.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.