Big B, Kangana, Diljit, Bollywood Celebs Wish Fans for Lohri
On Wednesday, various Bollywood Stars took to Social Media to Extend Warm Wishes on the Festive Occasion of Lohri
Bollywood celebrities took to social media and wished fans on Lohri.
"Happy Lohri.. prosperity and peace," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan.
Kajol, Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Rakul Preet Singh also extended warm wishes to their fans on the festival of Lohri.
Kangana reminisced about her childhood experiences celebrating the festival in Himachal Pradesh and posted a few photos on Twitter as well.
Diljit Dosanjh took the opportunity to remember the contributions that farmers make to the country and wished all prosperity.
Ananya Panday tweeted: "Wishing you and your family good health, prosperity and the strength to rise above all obstacles on the auspicious occasion of Lohri."
"Saareya nu Lohri diyaan lakh lakh wadaaiyan!" shared Shraddha Kapoor in Punjabi.
"Festival time again! This time we get rid of all the bad COVID baggage of 2020 and look forward to a normal, lively, active 2021 - totally COVID free! Happy festivities!" Hema Malini tweeted.
"Happy Lohri to all of you who celebrate. Love and light always," Preity Zinta posted.
"Lohri diyan Vadhaiyaan!" expressed Sunil Grover.
"Saaryiaan Nu Lohri Diyaan lakh lakh vadhaaiyaan! #HappyLohri," Rahul Dev wrote.
"Miss being home for the revarees, gajjak and the crackling sounds and warmth of the bonfire today... #HappyLohri all," tweeted Nimrat Kaur.
