Celebrating You Everyday: Bollywood Remembers Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April last year after a battle with cancer.
On Irrfan Khan's first death anniversary, celebrities took to social media to remember the actor. Irrfan's Angrezi Medium co-star Radhika Madan shared a photo of the duo from the film sets and wrote on Instagram, "I remember I was playing with his beard before the shot and he told me you know what maybe this is the reason 'Champak' would not have cut his beard...I was like exactly! And we laughed..
We had created our own pool of memories, our own bubble..where there were no words..Silences spoke out loud..where I was trying very hard not to be this 'I wanna learn everything from you' fan girl and he was unknowingly teaching me either about life or art every single day.
To endless silent teachings and love.. To this phenomenon people call Irrfan. Celebrating you every single day Legend. Miss you".
Rasika Duggal, Tillotama Shome, Jaideep Ahlawat, and other celebrities also paid their tributes to Irrfan Khan.
