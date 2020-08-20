I Feel Sorry For Those Who Use Nepotism to Get Work: Bobby Deol

After Houseful 4 last year, Bobby Deol will now be seen as a cop in Class of 83 on Netflix. The Netflix film, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, will premiere on 21 August.

Set in the Bombay of 1980s, the film follows police officer Vijay Singh's journey as he puts together a secret squad of five officers to eliminate five members of a crime ring that's wreaking havoc in the city.

In a chat with The Quint, Bobby said he was itching to play a character like this for a long time.