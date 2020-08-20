I Feel Sorry For Those Who Use Nepotism to Get Work: Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol talks about not getting work for three years and then bouncing back.
After Houseful 4 last year, Bobby Deol will now be seen as a cop in Class of 83 on Netflix. The Netflix film, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, will premiere on 21 August.
Set in the Bombay of 1980s, the film follows police officer Vijay Singh's journey as he puts together a secret squad of five officers to eliminate five members of a crime ring that's wreaking havoc in the city.
In a chat with The Quint, Bobby said he was itching to play a character like this for a long time.
"I have been trying to break the image I have for a long time. I have been a part of the industry for 25 years now. I did attempt to go off beat with Chamku and Nanhe Jaisalmer. When I got this I knew I had to do it".Bobby Deol, Actor
Bobby also recalled how not getting to work in Jab We Met hurt his feelings back in the day. "I had watched Socha Na Tha and thought that Imtiaz was a very good director. I approached him and things didn't work out. Back then, we were trying to find some producers and co-actors and to my surprise those same producers and actors ended up working in the film when I couldn't. At that time I was very upset. But today when I look back, I feel that it was the right decision for him and I don't blame him".
