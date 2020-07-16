Birthday Wishes Pour in for Katrina From Salman, Anushka, Vicky
The actor celebrated her birthday with her sister in Mumbai.
As Katrina Kaif turned a year older, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to send love and warm wishes to the actor. From Salman Khan to Anushka Sharma, many actors shared a special message.
Salman shared a still from their film Tiger Zinda Hai and wrote, "Happy bday Katrina"
Vicky Kaushal shared an adorable picture of Katrina to wish her on the special day.
Her Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star, Anushka too extended birthday greetings to Katrina by posting a picture with her on her Instagram stories. Anushka wished her as she wrote, "Hppy birthday Katrina! Here's to a beautiful, wise and strong one."
Deepika Padukone, wishing Katrina, wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Katrina! Wishing you good health and peace of mind always!"
Alia Bhatt too extended birthday greetings to the actor.
Here's how Sonam Kapoor wished the birthday girl on her special day.
