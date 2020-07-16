Birthday Wishes Pour in for Katrina From Salman, Anushka, Vicky

The actor celebrated her birthday with her sister in Mumbai.

Updated16 Jul 2020, 11:24 AM IST
As Katrina Kaif turned a year older, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to send love and warm wishes to the actor. From Salman Khan to Anushka Sharma, many actors shared a special message.

Salman shared a still from their film Tiger Zinda Hai and wrote, "Happy bday Katrina"

Happy bday Katrina . . @katrinakaif

Vicky Kaushal shared an adorable picture of Katrina to wish her on the special day.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Her Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star, Anushka too extended birthday greetings to Katrina by posting a picture with her on her Instagram stories. Anushka wished her as she wrote, "Hppy birthday Katrina! Here's to a beautiful, wise and strong one."

Birthday Wishes Pour in for Katrina From Salman, Anushka, Vicky
Deepika Padukone, wishing Katrina, wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Katrina! Wishing you good health and peace of mind always!"

Birthday Wishes Pour in for Katrina From Salman, Anushka, Vicky
Alia Bhatt too extended birthday greetings to the actor.

Birthday Wishes Pour in for Katrina From Salman, Anushka, Vicky
Here's how Sonam Kapoor wished the birthday girl on her special day.

Birthday Wishes Pour in for Katrina From Salman, Anushka, Vicky
