Birthday Jukebox: From Qawwali To Pop, Adnan Sami Nails Them All
Going ‘Lift Karadey’ with birthday boy Adnan Sami!
He is not a musician who can be conveniently labelled. For Adnan Sami is one of those rare talents who traverse the range of classical, pop and film music effortlessly. He is also the first person to play Indian classical music on the piano, and that too in a style he created through the musical instrument santoor.
As he turns a year older today, let’s raise a toast to Sami with some of his best numbers. Happy listening!
Tera Chehra Jab
Bhar De Jholi Meri
Lift Karadey
Kabhi Nahi
Dil Keh Raha Hai
Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and was republished to mark Adnan Sami’s birthday.)
