Wrecked With Guilt, But Won't Accept Rumours About the Accident: Yashika Aanand

Now, in an interview with The Hindu, Yashika explained the events that panned out over the last few days.

“Pavani is my best friend; she used to be a model, but later gave that up to go abroad and work as an engineer. She’d flown down to India this year to spend time with her parents in Hyderabad, and then came to Chennai to meet me.”

Yashika added, “On 24 July (Saturday), four of us had driven to a resort to have dinner. We left the place at around 11 pm, and were returning to the city when the accident happened. I was the one driving my Tata Harrier, but I definitely wasn’t speeding".