Bigg Boss: Here's Orry's Hilarious Reply to Abhishek Asking Him World Cup Result

Orry is a famous internet celebrity.

Social media star, Orhan Awtramani or Orry is a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 17. In a new promo of the show, we see Orry's first day in the house. However, what caught the internet's attention was the remarks he made on the recently held cricket World Cup. 

In the video, Orry sits with Abhishek Kumar, the latter asks him, "Who won the World Cup?" A confused Orry asks, "World Cup next year hain na (Isn't the Wolrd Cup next year?)"

Take a look:

Earlier, Orry was seen attending a party for 'The Archies' crew and cast in Mumbai. Watch the video here:

Orry is the newest internet celebrity who has gone viral for being friends with not just Indian celebs but also Hollywood's biggies. Despite the mystery around his profession, he continues to be popular all over the internet.

Topics:  Bigg Boss 17 

