Vikas Gupta Seeks Legal Action Against Priyank Sharma, Others
He has alleged Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan and Vikas Khoker have been mentally harassing him.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta on Thursday, 11 February, sought a public apology from Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan for "using his sexuality against him" and has threatened legal consequences if they fail to do so in 24 hours. He has previously accused the two of mentally harassing him since he came out as bisexual.
He has also said he will file a defamation suit against former Roadies contestant Vikas Khoker who has alleged that Gupta asked him for sexual favours. Gupta has denied these claims.
Vikas Gupta shared a video on his Instagram page claiming that he has been targetted since he came out about his sexuality and that this harassment has been affecting his work and personal life.
"I am sorry to myself for not keeping myself first. Since my coming out, I have become a target for people to just attack cause they feel it’s possible. My Sexuality is being used against me. Earlier it was #ParthSamthaan & #PriyankSharma who were close to me did this now it’s people like #VikasKhoker who I haven’t even met more than 2 times in some 8 years trying to get fame out of this. I am putting a stop to all this and filling a defamation suit against him and also want #ParthSamthaan and #Priyanksharma to give clarity on the same and issue a public apology by Tom otherwise the same will follow suit and will prove it as well that they are lying. I have been forced to take this step cause it’s effecting my work , personal life and more. #VikasGupta," he wrote.
