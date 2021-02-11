Vikas Gupta Seeks Legal Action Against Priyank Sharma, Others

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta on Thursday, 11 February, sought a public apology from Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan for "using his sexuality against him" and has threatened legal consequences if they fail to do so in 24 hours. He has previously accused the two of mentally harassing him since he came out as bisexual.

He has also said he will file a defamation suit against former Roadies contestant Vikas Khoker who has alleged that Gupta asked him for sexual favours. Gupta has denied these claims.