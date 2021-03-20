'Bigg Boss 14' Contestant Nikki Tamboli Tests COVID Positive
Nikki took to Instagram to share the news.
One of the contestants of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli, took to Instagram on Friday (19 March) to share that she has tested COVID-19 positive. She added that she has quarantined herself and is following all the necessary precautions.
"I have been tested COVID positive... I am self-quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor's advise. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing", Nikki wrote.
