Big B, Abhishek, Ranveer React to Mumbai Indians' Victory in IPL
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the final IPL 2020 match on Tuesday.
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final match of Indian Premier League 2020 on Tuesday, 10 November at the Dubai International Stadium. After the big win, a number of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate the team.
Ranveer Singh performed a rap for Mumbai Indians from his film Gully Boy. The actor took to Instagram to upload the video.
Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "YEEEEAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH .. MUMBAI INDIANS .. VICTORY FOR THE 5TH TIME .. SIMPLY INCREDIBLE ..".
Abhishek Bachchan and Ali Fazal were also ecstatic after Mumbai Indians emerged victorious.
Mumbai Indians has become one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League. It has won the trophy five times.
