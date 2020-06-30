Bhumi Pednekar Pledges to Feed 550 Families in Memory of Sushant

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined hands with the Ek Saath Foundation to provide food to 550 impoverished families in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput. The two starred together in Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya.

Sharing a picture on social media, Bhumi’s message read, “I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let's show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever. --Bhumi.”