Bhumi Pednekar Pledges to Feed 550 Families in Memory of Sushant

Bhumi joined hands with Ek Saath Foundation to make the donation. 

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Updated: about 1 hour ago1 min read

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined hands with the Ek Saath Foundation to provide food to 550 impoverished families in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput. The two starred together in Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya.

Sharing a picture on social media, Bhumi’s message read, “I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let's show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever. --Bhumi.”

View this post on Instagram

ð . . . @eksaathfoundation

A post shared by Bhumiâ¨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya had also announced that they will feed 3,400 families, through the foundation, in Sushant’s memory.

Recently, Bhumi had also shared a moving tribute to Sushant, penning a poem for the late actor. In one of the pictures she shared with him, Bhumi wrote, “Rest in Peace my friend...Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR”

View this post on Instagram

âSupernovaâ I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits & moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldnât imagine I would feel for you. The 1st time we met, you told me you would show me the stars, in my head I wondered-ya whatever, what a cheese ball. Little did I know you meant every word you said. With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, this massive big black hole, your best friend, your telescope. I was like - wait, what, really, you got this here!!! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, you jumped like a child, ready to take us all on a journey... You took us to the moon & back, I remember the moon being red then. You showed us Saturn, Jupiter and a million stars. All of a sudden my might came crashing down, you made me realise I was just a fractal in this pond. You challenged me to write with my left hand & narrate versus backwards... You challenged me to races & quizzes & it drove me nuts... We spoke of Van Gogh, Gaudi & Descartes. We spoke of breaking patterns & creating new ones. We spoke of theories, success & life. We had debates & many fights. We listened to Beethoven & Mozart, we tried understanding their music through algorithms & charts. You spoke of Faraday, Chatelet & tried explaining Newtonâs theories through Art. Just like that, from a Co-Star you became a teacher. You turned me into a seeker, ready with her book and pen, waiting for class to begin. I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked, getting an answer from you wasnât easy, you would turn that too into a learning task. You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a Chaos. A chaos so different and potent itâs hard to explain. I know you can see the world grieving for you. Thereâs a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didnât meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work youâve done. And through that telescope Iâll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amoungst many we love up there. You truly are a double slit photon, A Neutron Star. You are going to be missed Our dear SSR. #SushantSinghRajput

A post shared by Bhumiâ¨ (@bhumipednekar) on

First Published:about 1 hour ago

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Never Miss Out

Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!