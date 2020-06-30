Bhumi Pednekar Pledges to Feed 550 Families in Memory of Sushant
Bhumi joined hands with Ek Saath Foundation to make the donation.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined hands with the Ek Saath Foundation to provide food to 550 impoverished families in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput. The two starred together in Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya.
Sharing a picture on social media, Bhumi’s message read, “I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let's show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever. --Bhumi.”
Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya had also announced that they will feed 3,400 families, through the foundation, in Sushant’s memory.
Recently, Bhumi had also shared a moving tribute to Sushant, penning a poem for the late actor. In one of the pictures she shared with him, Bhumi wrote, “Rest in Peace my friend...Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR”
