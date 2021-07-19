ADVERTISEMENT

See Pics and Videos From Bhumi Pednekar's Weekend Birthday Bash

Bhumi Pednekar turned 32 on Sunday, and celebrated the day with sister Samiksha Pednekar and friends.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her 32nd birthday with her sister Samiksha Pednekar and friends</p></div>
i

Bhumi Pednekar had a blast on her 32nd birthday. The actor shared beautiful pictures and videos from her birthday parties, on Instagram. She celebrated with her sister Samiksha Pednekar and friends.

She captioned the post, "The official birthday photo dump 2021."

In some pictures, Bhumi is posing in a pink halter top and flared pants, and in some she can be seen in a striped shirt and jeans. Sister Samiksha Pednekar also shared moments from Bhumi's birthday bash.

Samiksha had shared a picture of the duo to wish her sister on her birthday, with the caption, "happy birthday to my main squeeze for life @bhumipednekar. YOU ARE MY WORLD BBG."

See Pics and Videos From Bhumi Pednekar's Weekend Birthday Bash

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

On the career front, Bhumi Pednekar stars alongside Akshay Kumar in the Aanand L Rai directorial Raksha Bandhan. She is also a part fo the ensemble cast for Karan Johar's Takht, with Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh.

Also Read

You Deserve All the Happiness: Nick Jonas' Birthday Wish For Priyanka

You Deserve All the Happiness: Nick Jonas' Birthday Wish For Priyanka

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT