See Pics and Videos From Bhumi Pednekar's Weekend Birthday Bash
Bhumi Pednekar turned 32 on Sunday, and celebrated the day with sister Samiksha Pednekar and friends.
Bhumi Pednekar had a blast on her 32nd birthday. The actor shared beautiful pictures and videos from her birthday parties, on Instagram. She celebrated with her sister Samiksha Pednekar and friends.
She captioned the post, "The official birthday photo dump 2021."
In some pictures, Bhumi is posing in a pink halter top and flared pants, and in some she can be seen in a striped shirt and jeans. Sister Samiksha Pednekar also shared moments from Bhumi's birthday bash.
Samiksha had shared a picture of the duo to wish her sister on her birthday, with the caption, "happy birthday to my main squeeze for life @bhumipednekar. YOU ARE MY WORLD BBG."
On the career front, Bhumi Pednekar stars alongside Akshay Kumar in the Aanand L Rai directorial Raksha Bandhan. She is also a part fo the ensemble cast for Karan Johar's Takht, with Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.