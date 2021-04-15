Better as Friends: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Announce Split

There were rumours in March that the couple had decided to split but sources told TODAY that the rumours weren't true. Multiple sources said, "They never officially broke up and had talked about it but are still together," multiple sources told TODAY. "They hit a rough patch that made them think about what they should do. They are sticking together, they are working through things.”

A source had also told ET, ""Like any relationship, they have ups and downs and are working through things. There is no third party involved. She's currently working in the Dominican Republic and he is working in Miami."

Speaking about their relationship in an interview with Sunday TODAY, Jennifer had said, “He's brought something to my life that I've never had before, which is an unconditional support and love, kind of a matching of twin souls."

After four years of dating, Jennifer and Alex got engaged in the Bahamas in 2019, but their wedding was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.