Better as Friends: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Announce Split
After four years of dating, Jennifer and Alex got engaged in the Bahamas in 2019
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have official split, as they confirmed in a joint statement to ET. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," they said.
Wishing the best for each other and the children, they added, Out of respect for them (their children), the only other comment we have to say is thank you to every one who has sent kind words and support." Lopez has two 13-year-old twins named Emme and Max, and Rodriguez has two daughters Natasha and Ella.
There were rumours in March that the couple had decided to split but sources told TODAY that the rumours weren't true. Multiple sources said, "They never officially broke up and had talked about it but are still together," multiple sources told TODAY. "They hit a rough patch that made them think about what they should do. They are sticking together, they are working through things.”
A source had also told ET, ""Like any relationship, they have ups and downs and are working through things. There is no third party involved. She's currently working in the Dominican Republic and he is working in Miami."
Speaking about their relationship in an interview with Sunday TODAY, Jennifer had said, “He's brought something to my life that I've never had before, which is an unconditional support and love, kind of a matching of twin souls."
After four years of dating, Jennifer and Alex got engaged in the Bahamas in 2019, but their wedding was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.