Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Best Father In The World': Mahesh Bhatt On Son-In-Law Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film 'Animal.'

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Best Father In The World': Mahesh Bhatt On Son-In-Law Ranbir Kapoor
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film Animal which is all set to release on 1 December. Meanwhile, during a promotional event for the film, Mahesh Bhatt praised his son-in-law Ranbir as the 'best father in the world'.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In the video, which is doing the rounds of social media, shows Ranbir being surprised with a special message from Mahesh Bhatt. In the video, Mahesh says that he is lucky to have a son-in-law like Ranbir and despite being one of the best actors in the country he is an even better father.

Mahesh said, “Alia, jisko main ek miracle maanta hoon, woh kehti he ki Ranbir is one of the best actors in the country. Magar main Ranbir ko duniya ka sabse behtareen baap maanta hoon! Jab woh Raha ko dekhta hein, kaash uski aanskhon ka expression aap log dekh paayein. Unki mataji Neetu kehti hein ki aisa pyaar toh maayein karti he apni bacchiyon se, jo Ranbir karta he Raha se. (Alia, who I believe is a miracle, says Ranbir is one of the best actors in our country. But I believe Ranbir is the world’s best father. When he sees Raha Ranbir and Alia’s daughter, I wish you could see his eyes at that time. His mother, Neetu Kapoor, says that this kind of love is shown by mothers towards their daughters). I am proud that I have a son-in-law like Ranbir.”

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt got married in a private ceremony in April 2022. 

Also Read

'Greatest Actor Alive': Netizens on Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal' Trailer

'Greatest Actor Alive': Netizens on Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal' Trailer

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor  

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×