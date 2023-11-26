'Best Father In The World': Mahesh Bhatt On Son-In-Law Ranbir Kapoor

Mahesh said, “Alia, jisko main ek miracle maanta hoon, woh kehti he ki Ranbir is one of the best actors in the country. Magar main Ranbir ko duniya ka sabse behtareen baap maanta hoon! Jab woh Raha ko dekhta hein, kaash uski aanskhon ka expression aap log dekh paayein. Unki mataji Neetu kehti hein ki aisa pyaar toh maayein karti he apni bacchiyon se, jo Ranbir karta he Raha se. (Alia, who I believe is a miracle, says Ranbir is one of the best actors in our country. But I believe Ranbir is the world’s best father. When he sees Raha Ranbir and Alia’s daughter, I wish you could see his eyes at that time. His mother, Neetu Kapoor, says that this kind of love is shown by mothers towards their daughters). I am proud that I have a son-in-law like Ranbir.”

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt got married in a private ceremony in April 2022.