Beacon of Indian Theatre: B'Wood Pays Tribute to Ebrahim Alkazi

Ebrahim Alkazi, who was the longest serving director of the National School of Drama, produced plays such as Girish Karnad’s Tughlaq and Dharamvir Bharati’s Andha Yug.

He mentored generations of actors, including Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri. “Dad died this evening at 2.45 pm after a massive heart attack. He was admitted to the Escorts hospital the day before yesterday,” his son Feisal Alkazi told PTI.