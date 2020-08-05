Beacon of Indian Theatre: B'Wood Pays Tribute to Ebrahim Alkazi
Alkazi passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday, 4 August.
Theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi passed away due to cardiac failure at the age of 95 on Tuesday, 4 August. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay their respects. Anupam Kher posted a video, wherein he remembered his 'acting guru'. "Whatever I am today is because of Ebrahim Alkazi saab. He had trained a number of actors. He helped in elevating the Indian theatre scene. He taught us not only about theatre, acting or dramas but also about life. He made us discover ourselves. He was our reference point for great acting. He will be missed", Kher said.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote on Twitter, "The true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. The Doyen who possessed the extreme knowledge in all the aspects of ART. The magician who nurtured many greats of theatre. May your brightest spark from the heaven keeps us enlightening #EbrahimAlkazi".
Shabana Azmi tweeted, "He was the last of the giants in theatre.Ive always been envious of the students who had the good fortune of being trained by #Alkazi Sab.He was not just an acting coach but a teacher who taught you how to live life because an actor is her own instrument. RIP".
Here's what other actors have to say:
Ebrahim Alkazi, who was the longest serving director of the National School of Drama, produced plays such as Girish Karnad’s Tughlaq and Dharamvir Bharati’s Andha Yug.
He mentored generations of actors, including Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri. “Dad died this evening at 2.45 pm after a massive heart attack. He was admitted to the Escorts hospital the day before yesterday,” his son Feisal Alkazi told PTI.
