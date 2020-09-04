'Batman' Filming Halted As Pattinson Tests COVID Positive: Report
Warner Bros, however, has not named the person who has contracted the virus.
The London schedule of The Batman has come to an unexpected halt as lead actor Robert Pattinson tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros., however, has not named the individual who has contracted the virus.
"A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement Thursday, adding "Filming is temporarily paused."
The much-awaited first teaser of Matt Reeves' The Batman featuring Robert Pattinson in the titular role was released some time back.
Before Robert Pattinson, the role of Batman has been essayed by actors such as Christian Bale, George Clooney, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.
(With inputs from The Hollywood Reporter)
