Babil Shares Picture From Piku Sets, Hopes to Work With Amitabh
Earlier, Babil had revealed he didn't post pictures of Irrfan anymore because people accused him of clout chasing
Babil Khan posted a picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in a warm embrace, hours after he revealed the reason for not posting pictures of Irrfan anymore. In an Instagram story, he'd revealed that people had accused him of using Irrfan for clout.
Possibly explaining the reason behind his change of heart, he captioned the latest post, "I get hurt easy and then I throw a tantrum and then I realise that Baba’s fans are full of kindness and warmth so let’s ignore the hate."
Expressing a desire to work with Amitabh some day, he added, "One day, when I’m capable, through infinite patience and hard work, I will make Baba’s fans proud. I love you. (And one day to work with you sir @amitabhbachchan)."
The picture of the duo is from the sets of their film Piku directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film released in 2015 and also stars Deepika Padukone, Moushumi Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta.
In the Instagram story, he had shared his response to a fan's query about when he would next post Irrfan's picture, and wrote, "I loved sharing and then I get these Dms all the time saying that I'm using him to promote myself and that really hurts when in fact I was genuinely sharing memories to fill up the void that he left in his fans. So I'm so confused on what to do. I'm trying to figure out but it really hurts when random people message me saying I'm using his memory to gain clout, like I needed to do that, I'm already his son, I never needed to do that to gain anything. Now I'm perplexed and a little hurt tbh. So I'll share when I feel like it's the right time."
Amitabh Bachchan also recently shared the BTS video from Babil's debut project Qala. With appreciation for director Anvita Dutt's vision, he wrote, "Anvita ji ... Wishing all the very best... Looking quite different. Good to see the making as well." Qala is produced by Clean Slate Filmz, Anushka Sharma and brother's company, and will release on Netflix. The movie stars Babil, Tripti Dimri, and Swastika Mukherjee.
