Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Hints at Acting Debut
He is currently studying film in London.
Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has hinted that he will follow in his father's footsteps after he graduates from film school this year. He took to Instagram to share a picture of the first page of the book Actors on Acting, which has been signed by Irrfan who wrote that he bought it in New York while filming Mira Nair's The Namesake (2006).
Babil’s fans flooded the comment section asking questions about his acting debut. One asked him about his plans to venture into the "field of acting", to which Babil replied, "I am already in the field of acting; when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers." Another question read: "Your plan for Indian cinema or Hollywood?" Babil wrote: "Indian."
Babil has been sharing heartfelt posts on social media in memory of his father who passed away last year. On Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary, he shared an old family video with the late actor and wrote: "You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don't remember anyone's birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried. It's your birthday Baba."
