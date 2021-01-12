Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Hints at Acting Debut

Babil has been sharing heartfelt posts on social media in memory of his father who passed away last year. On Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary, he shared an old family video with the late actor and wrote: "You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don't remember anyone's birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried. It's your birthday Baba."