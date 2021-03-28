Babil Condemns Journos Asking if He's 'High' During Filmfare 2021

Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan posted an Instagram story revealing that seven journalists asked him if he was high 'just because of the shape of my eyes' during the 66th Filmfare Awards. Criticizing the incident, Babil wrote, "Just wanted to share with yall that I attended the Filmfare awards yesterday and 7 journalists asked me if I was high just because of the shape of my eyes. Well done guys. Great inquisitive research that you have conducted because I have been pure natural since I left university."

Adding that he would use the look to 'make millions in Bollywood', he said, "Really good job. You made me feel so nice by telling me that my natural face looked like I was high. Thank you so much for that."