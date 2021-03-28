Babil Condemns Journos Asking if He's 'High' During Filmfare 2021
He attended the ceremony to receive the awards on behalf of father Late Irrfan Khan
Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan posted an Instagram story revealing that seven journalists asked him if he was high 'just because of the shape of my eyes' during the 66th Filmfare Awards. Criticizing the incident, Babil wrote, "Just wanted to share with yall that I attended the Filmfare awards yesterday and 7 journalists asked me if I was high just because of the shape of my eyes. Well done guys. Great inquisitive research that you have conducted because I have been pure natural since I left university."
Adding that he would use the look to 'make millions in Bollywood', he said, "Really good job. You made me feel so nice by telling me that my natural face looked like I was high. Thank you so much for that."
Babil attended the 66th Filmfare Awards to accept Irrfan's awards on his behalf. Irrfan was posthumously honoured with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' and the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' for his last release Angrezi Medium.
Babil had earlier hinted at his debut into Indian cinema in an Instagram post, of Irrfan's picture with Tabu, captioned, "Anyway, since I’m obviously extremely frightened on having started my journey in Indian cinema without any formal training on acting and 8 years too early, I often calm my anxieties by looking at baba’s pictures..." He'd also revealed that there is something in the works which he will talk about when his 'superstitions allow'.
Recently, he shared videos with brother Ayaan Khan where the duo can be seen working on a music project. In the videos, Babil can be seen singing while Ayaan works with the software. "That instant better quality when you're working with your brother who's also a music producer," he wrote.
