Review: Aziz Ansari Nightclub Comedian Feels Like a Humorous Conversation

For the most part, Ansari becomes a medium for comedy instead of creating something.

The irony of having these references in a show extensively talking about how content has taken over our lives and trivialised almost everything else isn’t lost on an attentive viewer but it’s a smart move because it is deliberate.

Ansari seems to know he is part of the world he is critiquing, both as a creator and audience. There is the danger of seeming preachy, especially with the delicate position he’s been in since 2018, but his bit about his ‘latest’ phone helps him avoid that.

This special might be my favourite from the content Ansari has put out so far because it feels like a conversation- it is. It isn’t the large crowds he’s used to, the entire video itself lasts for less than 30 mins. It begins with a video of Ansari from 20 years ago, then a young student gearing up for his stand-up at ‘Comedy Cellar’ where this special is set.