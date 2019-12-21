Students Have No Religion: Ayushmann Supports CAA Protestors

Ayushmann also added that we always feel that the government either appeases Muslims or makes them feel insecure, but why can’t there be a middle ground? “I feel that India is a very young country and the students are the future, so we must empower them. This is not just about minority institutions. Students don’t have any religion.”

The actor also spoke about being trolled. “Whatever I tweeted recently, I have been trolled from both sides. “I feel that if I am starring in a film like Article 15, I have to take a stand.”

Recently, Ayushmann condemned the police brutality against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on 15 November. He posted a note on Twitter saying that he felt “deeply disturbed.”

He wrote, “Deeply disturbed about what the students went through and I strongly condemn this. All of us have the right to protest and exercise our fundamental freedom of expression. However, protests also cannot turn violent and lead to destruction of public property. That simply is counterproductive. Dear countrymen, this is the land of Gandhi. Ahimsa is and should be the tool to express. Have faith in democracy.”