Students Have No Religion: Ayushmann Supports CAA Protestors
Ayushmann has finally responded to the criticism that his Twitter post on Citizenship Amendment Act received. Speaking to Aaj Tak, the actor said many people thought his tweet was sanitised, but he is fully in support of the students protesting against CAA.
“Many people thought I am a fence-sitter, but clearly I am with students. I feel students are the present and future of the country and they have reason in what they are saying. However, this is the land of Gandhi. We have the freedom of expression and we should use it in a non-violent manner. The government should also realise that whatever Act they are bringing in, there should be no communication gap between students and them. If the students feel that the minorities are not feeling safe, the government should engage with them and understand them,” Ayushmann said.
Ayushmann also added that we always feel that the government either appeases Muslims or makes them feel insecure, but why can’t there be a middle ground? “I feel that India is a very young country and the students are the future, so we must empower them. This is not just about minority institutions. Students don’t have any religion.”
The actor also spoke about being trolled. “Whatever I tweeted recently, I have been trolled from both sides. “I feel that if I am starring in a film like Article 15, I have to take a stand.”
Recently, Ayushmann condemned the police brutality against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on 15 November. He posted a note on Twitter saying that he felt “deeply disturbed.”
He wrote, “Deeply disturbed about what the students went through and I strongly condemn this. All of us have the right to protest and exercise our fundamental freedom of expression. However, protests also cannot turn violent and lead to destruction of public property. That simply is counterproductive. Dear countrymen, this is the land of Gandhi. Ahimsa is and should be the tool to express. Have faith in democracy.”
