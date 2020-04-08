Ayushmann Sends a Special Wish to Fan on Her B’Day With a Song
Ayushmann Khurrana sent the most special birthday wish to a fan on her birthday, after her daughters requested the actor-singer to wish her. In an Instagram post, Ayushmann sang ‘Happy Birthday’ for the fan while strumming his guitar.
In the video, he also says that he has been checking his Instagram messages during this quarantine and thus he came across this special request by the fan’s two daughters.
“Yes, we are quarantined. Yes, we are in a lockdown. But we can always find the smallest of opportunities to find cheer for ourselves. Today, I found this in @janvi_12 and @kavya_08's special request for their mother @monakshah71 who is celebrating her 49th birthday with her family. Mona ma’am this one’s for you ... P.S - I suddenly crave a cake now,” wrote Ayushmann.
The actor, who is known for his poetic prowess, recently also shared his new Hindi poem, titled ‘Ardhanirmit’ (semi-formed or incomplete). The poem captures the fragility of life, its shifting nature and the sense of incompleteness felt at every stage.
Before reciting his poem, Ayushmann said, “Every day you cannot be really positive. Reality really strikes you hard and makes you think about what is happening in the world.” This, perhaps came as a reaction to the novel Coronavirus, which has emerged as a major healthcare crisis in many countries across the world.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)