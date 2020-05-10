Ayushmann Pays Tribute to All Moms With This Song on Mother’s Day

Ayushmann Khurrana has dedicated a special song to all the mothers on this Mother’s Day. Releasing it on Instagram, the actor and his composer friend, Rochak Kohli sang the song as a tribute to all mothers.

“Ma. Here's something for all the Mothers out there who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world. This track has been composed by my dear talented friend @rochakkohli and lyrics are by my amazing nikka phraa @ghuggss aka @mohtaaj_. I’m fortunate we’ve been together since our formative years. You need extreme purity and sensitivity as an artiste to come up with such a creation. Thanks guys!” wrote Ayushmann.a