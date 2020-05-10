Ayushmann Pays Tribute to All Moms With This Song on Mother’s Day
Ayushmann Khurrana has dedicated a special song to all the mothers on this Mother’s Day. Releasing it on Instagram, the actor and his composer friend, Rochak Kohli sang the song as a tribute to all mothers.
“Ma. Here's something for all the Mothers out there who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world. This track has been composed by my dear talented friend @rochakkohli and lyrics are by my amazing nikka phraa @ghuggss aka @mohtaaj_. I’m fortunate we’ve been together since our formative years. You need extreme purity and sensitivity as an artiste to come up with such a creation. Thanks guys!” wrote Ayushmann.a
Ayushmann and Rochak first collaborated on the song ‘Pani da Rang’ from Vicky Donor which also won them major film awards. The two have since collaborated on a number of songs, including Ayushmann’s music videos.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.