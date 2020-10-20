Asrani Plays Narad Muni at Star-Studded Ram Leela in Ayodhya

Speaking to ThePrint, Ravi Kishan said it is a humble experience to enact Ram Leela at His place of birth.

“We thought Ayodhya Ram Leela should be held on a grand scale. I have been participating in Ram Leela for many years now. Few people know that I used to play Sita mata in our local Ram Leela when I was a child. This time, I am playing the role of Bharat,” said Kishan.

This is also for the first time that Doordarshan has been providing live coverage of the Ram Leela in Ayodhya in various languages across the country. The programme is also being broadcast live on YouTube and other social media channels of the government.