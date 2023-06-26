ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His 'Proudest Achievement' in 31 Years of Career

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His 'Proudest Achievement' in 31 Years of Career

Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in the Hindi film industry 31 years ago with 'Deewana'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His 'Proudest Achievement' in 31 Years of Career
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in the Hindi film industry with filmmaker Raj Kanwar's Deewana. On 25 June, the film celebrated 31 years since its release in June 1992.

To mark the occasion, SRK hosted a 15-minute-long "#AskSRK" session on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "Wow just realised it’s 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31minutes of #AskSRK ??"

ADVERTISEMENT

Have a look at his tweet here:

During the session, a fan asked SRK about his "proudest achievement" in his 31 years of career, and the actor's reply to the same won many hearts on the internet.

SRK wrote, "Being able to entertain lots of people lots of times. That’s it."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pathaan actor also gave his fans a hint about the upcoming Jawan teaser. He tweeted, "It’s all ready getting other assets in place. Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place…#Jawan."

Here are some other highlights from SRK's question-answer session on Twitter:

ADVERTISEMENT

Jawan, starring SRK, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, will hit the big screens on 7 September. The upcoming action-packed entertainer is directed by Atlee.

Also Read

'He Checked on My Safety': Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Stuntman Praises His Humility

'He Checked on My Safety': Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Stuntman Praises His Humility

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Jawan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×