AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His 'Proudest Achievement' in 31 Years of Career

Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in the Hindi film industry with filmmaker Raj Kanwar's Deewana. On 25 June, the film celebrated 31 years since its release in June 1992.
To mark the occasion, SRK hosted a 15-minute-long "#AskSRK" session on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "Wow just realised it’s 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31minutes of #AskSRK ??"
Have a look at his tweet here:
During the session, a fan asked SRK about his "proudest achievement" in his 31 years of career, and the actor's reply to the same won many hearts on the internet.
SRK wrote, "Being able to entertain lots of people lots of times. That’s it."
The Pathaan actor also gave his fans a hint about the upcoming Jawan teaser. He tweeted, "It’s all ready getting other assets in place. Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place…#Jawan."
Here are some other highlights from SRK's question-answer session on Twitter:
Jawan, starring SRK, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, will hit the big screens on 7 September. The upcoming action-packed entertainer is directed by Atlee.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)