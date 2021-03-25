Asha Bhosle to Be Honoured With Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2020
The decision was taken during a meeting of the award committee
The Maharashtra government has announced that it will honour veteran singer Asha Bhosle with this year's Maharashtra Bhushan award, as per a report by ANI. The decision was taken during a meeting of the award committee on Thursday, 25 March. The meeting was chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
The Chief Minister's Office also shared the news via Twitter.
The award, instituted in 1996 by Maharashtra Government to recognise distinguished work and achievements of eminent persons from the state, representing different walks of life, carries a cash prize and a citation.
Asha's sister Lata Mangeshkar had won the award in 1997.
