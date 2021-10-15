Aryan Khan, Others Shifted to Jail's Barracks After Testing COVID Negative
A court reserved its order on the bail pleas of Aryan Khan & others till 20 October.
Aryan Khan has been designated Undertrial N956 after being shifted to the barracks at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, where he has been kept since his arrest in the Mumbai Cruise case, as per a report by NDTV.
Aryan and the others arrested in the case have been shifted to a common cell after testing negative for COVID-19, the jail superintendent told the publication on Thursday, 14 October. "Aryan Khan and five others have been shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack in the jail after their Covid reports came negative," Nitin Waychal, superintendent of Arthur Road Jail, had said.
On Thursday, a special NDPS court in Mumbai had reserved its order on the bail pleas of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha till 20 October. While Aryan's counsel argued that no drugs were found in his possession, the NCB opposed his bail by claiming that need to investigate an alleged nexus. The NCB also claimed that Aryan is a 'regular consumer of contraband'.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.