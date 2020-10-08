Artistic Freedom Squashed: 'Churails' Maker on Show's Ban in Pak

Pakistani TV series Churails, streaming on Zee5 since 11 August, has been removed for viewers based in the country after there was a huge backlash on social media regarding the show's content. Criticising Churails, a number of social media users had claimed that referring to sexual acts will spread vulgarity in Pakistan.

The India-based streaming platform has not yet issued any statement regarding the decision.

Director and writer of the show Asim Abbasi took to Twitter to express his disappointment. He began by saying, "How strange for #Churails to be lauded internationally, and now be shut down in its country of origin. In the very country where hundreds of artists came together to create something that could initiate dialogue and open doors for new narratives".