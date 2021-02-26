Art Show Places Salman Khan With Greats Like Ravi Varma, Tagore
Salman has been reportedly cultivating his passion for painting for some years.
The Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, in association with gallery g, will display original artworks by eminent artistes such as Raja Ravi Varma, C Raja Raja Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, Jamini Roy, along with young painters such as Saju Kunhan, Valsan Kolleri and T Bhayganath in a show titled 'The Masters & The Modern'. The exhibition will be held from 27 February to 10 March.
Now here's the surprise. The art exhibition will also display a work by Salman Khan, who has apparently cultivated the passion a few years back. His work based on Mother Teresa will be showcased through the duration of the show.
Salman took to Instagram to express his excitement. "Awkward embarrassed n yet delighted, honoured, privileged n over the moon to display my work amongst such great artist n legends like Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, & VS Gaitonde. In all humility thank u for the honour!", the actor wrote.
As per a report by The Times of India, Salman had requested the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation to showcase his work in order to further his artistic career. His work will not be for sale, it will be displayed alongside other artistes.
