Art Show Places Salman Khan With Greats Like Ravi Varma, Tagore

The Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, in association with gallery g, will display original artworks by eminent artistes such as Raja Ravi Varma, C Raja Raja Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, Jamini Roy, along with young painters such as Saju Kunhan, Valsan Kolleri and T Bhayganath in a show titled 'The Masters & The Modern'. The exhibition will be held from 27 February to 10 March.

Now here's the surprise. The art exhibition will also display a work by Salman Khan, who has apparently cultivated the passion a few years back. His work based on Mother Teresa will be showcased through the duration of the show.