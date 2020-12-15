Drugs Probe: Arjun Rampal Summoned by NCB Again on 16 December

Actor Arjun Rampal has once again been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 16 December, NCB sources have said. The development is in relation to the drugs probe that has been ongoing since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rampal was first summoned on 13 November and was questioned for six hours. In a statement to the media, he said that the substances found during an NCB raid on his residence were part of a prescription, and clarified that he has nothing to do with drugs, NDTV reported. "I am fully cooperating with the investigation," he said.