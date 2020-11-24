Arjun Mathur Shares Int'l Emmys Speech He Didn't Get to Make

The handwritten speech begins with, "An international recognition for an Indian is an opportunity not to celebrate the self, but to acknowledge the millions of marginalised, downtrodden and victimised Indians who are locked in a daily battle for dignity, livelihood and survival"

It continues, "As a child of privilege myself, I pledge this nomination to all those who risk themselves to protect the affirming, all-embracing spirit of India, and to all the brave individuals across the world, who fight to resist the malicious forces of oppression, bigotry and injustice, every single day". The actor replaced the word award with nomination while sharing the note on social media.

Along with the note, Arjun Mathur wrote, "So there was this speech that I didn’t get a chance to make. I did say I’ll share it here, regardless. Bear with the handwriting. Peace and Love".