Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh to Resume Shoot For Their Next

Kaashvie Nair was working on her directorial debut with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles before the coronavirus pandemic brought production to a standstill. The film, a cross-border love story, was only 14 days away from being completed. Now, months later, shooting is finally set to resume.

The yet untitled film is produced by Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham and Bhushan Kumar. “Kaashvie, John, Bhushanji and my team have been working hard to make sure all the actors are safe and comfortable. We have taken them through all the safety protocols certified by the state government through the Film Producers Guild,” said Nikkhil. “It will be a 10-day shoot with the entire cast… we had initially planned to film from March 21 to the beginning of April but could not due to the lockdown.”