Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh to Resume Shoot For Their Next
John Abraham is also a part of this cross-border romance.
Kaashvie Nair was working on her directorial debut with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles before the coronavirus pandemic brought production to a standstill. The film, a cross-border love story, was only 14 days away from being completed. Now, months later, shooting is finally set to resume.
The yet untitled film is produced by Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham and Bhushan Kumar. “Kaashvie, John, Bhushanji and my team have been working hard to make sure all the actors are safe and comfortable. We have taken them through all the safety protocols certified by the state government through the Film Producers Guild,” said Nikkhil. “It will be a 10-day shoot with the entire cast… we had initially planned to film from March 21 to the beginning of April but could not due to the lockdown.”
Neena Gupta flew in from Dehradun for the shoot and is currently in isolation at home. John Abraham, who has a cameo in the movie, will also be present at Film City Studios, where the shoot will take place. Bhushan believes that completing this film will give his production partners confidence to begin other shoots. Some of his other productions include Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2.
