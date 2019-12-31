Arjun Kapoor Looks Back at Last Decade on New Year’s Eve
Arjun Kapoor found himself in a contemplative mood ahead of New Year celebrations. The actor took to Instagram to reflect on the year and the decade gone by. He pointed out that at the start of 2010, he was a “nobody” with “no real opportunity” but the end of 2019 finds him shooting for his 14th film. “2019 you taught me well... reminded me what a roller coaster life is... I travelled I lived I laughed I cried... I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart... personally, I’m excited about entering the new decade...” he wrote.
“Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my mother and nani forever. Life is a roller coaster we just gotta ride it... I say this to anyone reading this right now... never give up never listen to the naysayers believe in yourself believe that you are meant to do what makes you happy... there are enough forces to pull you down everyday trust me I have seen and felt it but to rise from there by exceeding what everyone thinks of you because you believed in yourself is an unbelievable feeling... when The Underdog wins it’s always a story worth telling,” he added.
The actor was recently spotted at Mumbai airport and is likely to bring in the New Year in Goa with Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora and friend Kim Sharma.
Arjun had two releases this year. India’s Most Wanted and period drama Panipat.
