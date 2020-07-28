Are People Serious About Change?: Richa on Insider-Outsider Debate
The actor also speaks about the chatter after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
From Anurag Kashyap to Taapsee Pannu and the Akhtars, a number of celebrities have spoken about the insider-outsider conversation that is raging on every platform nowadays.
Richa Chadha is the latest actor to express her opinion. In an interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, she said,
"The death of nuance is what is being played out. I am an outsider. I was hired for my first few films, because of which I am here, by outsiders. I have never been favoured by any inside club and at the same time I do not seek their validation either. Our ideas of cinema are very different".
Referring to her blog, Richa said that there is only one difference she has come across in the whole insider-outsider thing. "The only difference I find between people on either side, whether they belong to the film industry or people like me who have come from other cities to make a career in Bollywood, is that some are kind and some are not.
The actor added, "In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, the thing we did not get is the time to grieve. The attacks on his family and friends have made things worse. In this respect what Shekhar Suman said is correct. If the family is silent then we should give them the respect and space to grieve. We cannot even fathom what they are going through".
Richa said that she wants to make use of the platform she has been given to urge people to focus on a tangible change. "If we are serious in bringing about a change, I listed out a number of ideas in my blog that can be done. The bigger question is: are people serious about change or has it become a battle of egos?"
