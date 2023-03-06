AR Rahman Reacts to Son AR Ameen Escaping Major Accident on Set
AR Rahman also issued a statement regarding the matter.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
AR Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, took to social media to talk about how he narrowly escaped an accident in Mumbai while shooting for a music video. The incident reportedly took place on 2 March when the team was filming a song in Film City.
Ameen took to Instagram to write, “I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera."
"The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot. If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma," he wrote.
AR Rahman also issued a statement regarding the matter, the statement read, "A few days back my son AR Ameen and his styling team escaped a potentially fatal disaster. Miraculously Alhamdulillah (by the Grace of God) there were no injuries after the accident at Film City, Mumbai. As we grow our industry, we need to have a movement towards world class safety standards on Indian sets and locations. We are all quite shaken and are awaiting the results of the investigation into the incident by the insurance company as well as the production company Goodfellas Studios (sic)."
The news comes a few days after Benny Dayal's accident at a concert in Chennai. The singer was hit by a drone on the back of his head mid-concert while he was performing at a cultural fest.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.