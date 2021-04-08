Apun Aa Gayela Hain: Govinda on Testing COVID-19 Negative

He shared the news on Instagram.

Govinda on Thursday, 8 April, dropped a video bearing his trademark style to announce that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

In the Boomerang video that the 57-year-old actor shared on Instagram, he opens a door and walks into a room. The clip shows him dressed in a white T-shirt with red and black striped, teamed with white pants and signature shades.

"Apun aa gayela hain (I'm back)! #testednegative ," he wrote alongside the video.

Fans showered the actor with love and requested him to stay safe. They also requested their "Hero No 1" to feature in a new film after recovering.

Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented on Govinda's post, with emojis expressing love.

Govinda had tested positive on Sunday and had urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested. The actor had mild symptoms and spent the time under home quarantine.

His wife Sunita had contracted the virus recently, too.

Earlier this week, actors like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ajaz Khan, Shubhangi Atre and Ritwik Bhowmik have tested positive for the virus.

