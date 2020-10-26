Approach HC: SC on Plea Seeking CBI Probe In Disha Salian's Death

Advocate Vineet Dhanda, appearing for the petitioner, said a CBI probe was ordered in a similar connected case.

“You may be having a case or not. But why are you not going to the High Court? What is wrong with the Bombay High Court? They know all officers and they have evidences. Come here if you have a problem,” the Bench said, allowing the petitioner to withdraw the plea with the liberty to approach the High Court.

The plea stated, “...after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, various rumours and conspiracy theories have been linked between the deaths of Disha and Sushant, because both died in suspicious circumstances and at the peak of their successful professional career”.

Disha passed away on 8 June after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai. Sushant allegedly died by suicide on 14 June.

(With inputs from PTI)