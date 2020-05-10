Several Bollywood stars took to social media to share special messages and photographs on the occasion of Mother’s Day.Sharing adorable pictures of her with her mother and mother-in-law, Anushka Sharma wished them on Mother’s Day, and wrote, “Love you maa.”Sonam Kapoor, too wished her mother and mother-in-law. “Mama I love you. Miss you so so so much. I can’t wait to see you and hug you tight. Happy Mother’s Day,” she wrote.Vicky Kaushal shared a childhood picture of him and his mother on the beach, where he is seen running away from her. “Dodging them till date. Keep them coming Maa. Love you,” wrote Vicky.Featuring her and an adorable Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photograph and wrote, “This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim.#HappyMothersDay.”Taapsee Pannu too wished her mother, with a picture of her smiling showing striking resemblance of the two. Taapsee wrote, “Hmmm..... so that’s where I get it from#HappyMothersDay.”Sharing a Mother’s Day post, Bhumi Pednekar posted a video of her mother reading a scene from the script of Saand Ki Aankh, to help Bhumi rehearse. “From teaching me A , B , C , D to teaching me my lines for my films - Thank you Maa (Mom would wake up everyday at 4 am with me , smother me with love and then go through my scenes for Saand Ki Aankh),” she wrote.Sara Ali Khan shared a picture showing three generations of women in her family - her maternal grandmother, mother and her. “Meri Maa ki Maa. Thank you for creating Mommy,” wrote Sara.Celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a mother, Kalki Koechlin posted a picture with her baby, and captioned the post, “ To all the brave mama bears out there #happymothersday #nowiknow #blissandgrit.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.