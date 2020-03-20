COVID-19: Virat, Anushka Urge Fans To ‘Stay Home & Stay Healthy’
Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and urged people to self-isolate and prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Anushka uploaded a short clip on her Instagram account, in which she features with her husband. Virat starts by saying that “We're all going through a very difficult time.” Anushka stressed that “acting together” can “prevent further spread of the virus.” Virat also added that both of them are staying home and “self-isolation” can prevent the spread of the air-borne coronavirus pandemic. Concluding the video, Anushka said “stay home and stay healthy.”
Some time back, Kartik Aaryan took to social media to upload a video, urging people to exercise social distancing to curb spreading of the virus. The actor did it in his signature style by delivering another Pyaar Ka Punchnama-style monologue that lasted for over two minutes.
The actor began by saying that the problem lies with us. “The biggest problem is that we think we are all geniuses. We talk about Netflix and chilling, but when the time has come to self-isolate ourselves then we are suddenly reminded of all the pending work and the collapsing economy,” Kartik said, adding that all those still not taking the threat of coronavirus seriously should be ashamed of themselves.
He also stressed on the fact that a number of film releases and events have been delayed due to the pandemic and major companies are asking their employees to work from home. The actor further said that it’s not the right time to go on trips or eat out together or play cricket on turfs.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
