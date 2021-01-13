Anushka & Virat Request Paps Not to Click Their Child's Photos
The couple has been emphasising on the need for privacy since the baby was born.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter on Monday, 11 January. Since then, the celebrity couple has been emphasising on the need for privacy. On Wednesday, 13 January, they requested the paparazzi to not click photos of their child.
Anushka and Virat sent a note to the fraternity in Mumbai, which read, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."
Photojournalist Virat Bhayani took to Instagram to share a video of the gifts and the note that the couple sent.
Anushka and Virat assured the photojournalists that they will get content featuring both the actor and the cricketer. However, the couple's appeal was to not carry any content that has their child. "While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," read an excerpt from their statement.
While sharing the news on social media about the birth of their child, Virat Kohli had requested fans to respect their privacy.
