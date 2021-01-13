Anushka & Virat Request Paps Not to Click Their Child's Photos

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter on Monday, 11 January. Since then, the celebrity couple has been emphasising on the need for privacy. On Wednesday, 13 January, they requested the paparazzi to not click photos of their child.

Anushka and Virat sent a note to the fraternity in Mumbai, which read, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

Photojournalist Virat Bhayani took to Instagram to share a video of the gifts and the note that the couple sent.