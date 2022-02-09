Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Invest in Plant-Based Meat Brand

Sandeep Singh, co-founder, Blue Tribe, said in a statement, "Our products are aimed at non-vegetarians who want to switch to healthier, environmental-friendly products without compromising on the taste of their favourite dishes. Our food experts and scientists have been successful in identifying what gives meat its unique taste and texture, and so our products will taste, look, feel and cook exactly like meat".

Anushka added, "Virat and I have always been animal lovers. It’s been years since we decided to adopt a meat-free lifestyle. The collaboration with Blue Tribe is a step to tell people how they can be more conscious and leave less impact on the planet by switching to a plant-based diet".

Virat, too, echoed Anushka's views and said in a statement, "At the end of the day, I am a foodie too. I want to enjoy the kind of food I love without leaving a huge carbon footprint".