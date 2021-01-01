Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Celebrate New Year With Hardik Pandya

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child this January. The Pari actor recently posed for a maternity shoot with a fashion magazine. She revealed that she first found out she was pregnant during the lockdown but was able to keep it a secret until she felt ready to share it with the world due to the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking about raising their child together, Anushka told Vogue, "There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I’ve been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people."