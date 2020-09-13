Anushka Shares an Adorable Picture, Virat Can't Stop Swooning
What had Virat Kohli completely floored? Anushka Sharma's latest picture!
Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a picture of her baby bump. Anushka and Virat Kohli took to Instagram to announce that they were expecting. Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote, "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?"
Her beau Virat Kohli comment on the picture saying, "My whole world in one frame."
The couple announced their pregnancy in the end of August, when they shared a picture captioned, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏"
Virat is currently in the UAE ahead of the start of IPL season 13 but has spent the last few months with his wife Anushka in Mumbai during the lockdown.
While Virat has had no professional outings since March due to the lockdown, Anushka has had many successes as a Producer with web series Paatal Lok and Bulbul earning her and the entire team much praise.
The couple got married in Tuscany, Italy on 11 December, 2017 in a small and secret ceremony the details of which were only revealed following the Wedding reception.
